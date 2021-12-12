(Video) Rondon forces ball over the line to give Everton lifeline against Crystal Palace

Salomon Rondon has opened up his Everton goal account giving his side a vital lifeline in salvaging a point today. 

Rondon’s goal halves the deficit for The Toffees as they look for an equaliser against Crystal Palace, hoping to pick up points in consecutive games for the first time since September.

After going two down, Everton seemed to burst into life, going up the other end and after some nice play managing to force the ball over the line after it deflected beyond Vicente Guita.

You can watch the full video below.

