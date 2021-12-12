(Video) Silky Leicester team goal vs. Newcastle sees Maddison, Barnes and Daka link-up superbly

Leicester City was at their very best during the build-up to their second goal against Newcastle United.

The Foxes, who are hosting Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, are piling the pressure on the relegation-threatened Magpies.

After taking the lead in the game’s first half thanks to a well-taken penalty by midfielder Youri Tielemans, Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes have doubled their advantage just before the hour mark.

MORE: Agent of Man United attacker confirms star wants to leave club in January

An impressive passage of build-up play saw Maddison flick the ball through to Harvey Barnes who then laid it on a plate for striker Patson Daka to tuck home.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport