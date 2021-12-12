(Video) Tielemans fires Leicester City into lead from penalty spot vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City has piled the misery onto relegation-threatened Newcastle United.

The Foxes, who are hosting the Magpies at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, have taken a crucial first-half lead.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles appeared to bring down attacking midfielder James Maddison with referee Peter Bankes quick to point to the spot.

Stepping up to take the spot-kick was midfielder Youri Tielemans who did a wonderful job of remaining calm under pressure.

Having successfully converted the spot-kick, the Belgium international has now given Brendan Rodgers’ side an important 1-0 lead. However, with the second half still to come, it is all to play for.

?? “It is debatable.” Youri Tielemans gives Leicester the lead from the penalty spot, but can Newcastle consider themselves unfortunate? ? pic.twitter.com/1PPjxOYFYU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 12, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beiN Sports