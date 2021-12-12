(Video) Tielemans fires Leicester City into lead from penalty spot vs. Newcastle United

Leicester City has piled the misery onto relegation-threatened Newcastle United.

The Foxes, who are hosting the Magpies at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, have taken a crucial first-half lead.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles appeared to bring down attacking midfielder James Maddison with referee Peter Bankes quick to point to the spot.

Stepping up to take the spot-kick was midfielder Youri Tielemans who did a wonderful job of remaining calm under pressure.

Having successfully converted the spot-kick, the Belgium international has now given Brendan Rodgers’ side an important 1-0 lead. However, with the second half still to come, it is all to play for.

