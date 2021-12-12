French giants Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon are both interested in signing Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

According to 90min, the pair are considering bidding for the Frenchman in January, after Martial’s agent confirmed that he wanted to leave the club in order to play regular football.

Martial joined United in 2015 from Monaco, and scored on his Premier League debut against Liverpool with a brilliant and tricky goal.

However, he has experienced a stop start career at United since his debut year. With various managers having different roles and places for him in their plans.

This year Martial has not had the best of times and has only started four games in all competitions, playing a total of just 359 minutes this season.

However, the possibility of a loan move is on the cards, with Martial reportedly somewhat intrigued by what a new permanent manager will bring to the table at Old Trafford.

PSG are once again front runners in Ligue 1, but with the already stacked squad they have, especially up front, whether PSG would find a move for him viable before the summer would remain to be seen.

Meanwhile, Lyon have fallen away from the top of the table this season and find themselves currently in 13th place.