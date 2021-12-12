So far, so good for West Ham United and David Moyes in 2021/22.

The much-maligned manager has guided the Hammers to a highly respectable fourth place in the Premier League – a ‘best of the rest’ if you will – as well as seeing his side storm through the Europa League group stages and qualify for the Carabao Cup at the expense of holders, Manchester City.

Potentially, the only thing that could derail their chances of success at this stage would be a series of injuries.

Unfortunately, with both Angelo Ogbonna out for the season and Kurt Zouma also looking to be a long-term injury concern, Moyes can ill afford to lose too many more of what would be considered his starting XI.

One area that certainly can’t be contemplated is up front, where West Ham’s only true striker is the ever-reliable Michail Antonio.

The Jamaican international is not only consistently amongst the goals, but his association with his colleagues and his all-round play is first-class.

Antonio has proved that there is still a place in the modern game for an ‘old fashioned’ centre-forward who uses brawn as well as brain in order to gain an advantage.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Moyes is keen to open advanced talks with the player to tie him down to a new long-term deal, per The Sun cited by TeamTalk.

His current contract has 18 months left to run, and it’s obvious that the club don’t want him going anywhere else, so will try and get him to sign on the dotted line as soon as practicable.