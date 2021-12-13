Although they’ve recently been hit by a Covid outbreak which has forced the postponement of domestic and European fixtures, Tottenham Hotspur finally seem to be on the right track again with Antonio Conte at the helm.

After going so close to winning a maiden Champions League title under Mauricio Pochettino, Daniel Levy showed his inexperience and ignorance by relieving the Argentinian of his duties a few months later.

He compounded that error by hiring Jose Mourinho.

A big name the Portuguese may have been, but his playing style was at completely the opposite end of the spectrum to Pochettino’s.

For Spurs fans brought up on delightful, front-foot attacking football, having Mourinho at the helm was never going to work.

It didn’t take too long for Levy to realise his mistake, though hiring Nuno Espirito Santo as his countryman’s replacement was yet another reactive appointment.

It’s difficult to imagine a more incompetent chairman in the Premier League, and his poor decisions don’t just extend to managers either.

Dele Alli has been out of form for a couple of seasons, and it’s believed that there have been opportunities for him to leave before now.

Levy has steadfastly refused to let the England international move from White Hart Lane, even if that meant earning a pretty penny for his services.

Instead, Alli has been allowed to rot on the sidelines. Until now.

Antonio Conte, just like his predecessors, has made it clear that Alli isn’t in his plans and, according to The Athletic, Levy has finally reneged and will let the player leave, probably on loan, in January.

It’s a decision that’s two years too later and another example of the fact that he isn’t fit for purpose.