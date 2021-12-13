It can hardly have been a surprise to anyone that, once it was understood that Arsenal star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, had broken the club’s disciplinary code, that he would be sanctioned accordingly by Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has been true to his word throughout his tenure as Gunners manager, and it hasn’t mattered what status a player has had within his squad.

If they don’t toe the line, Arteta will deal with them appropriately.

Heavy handedness? Perhaps.

Though all of the best managers in the game have always ruled with an iron fist, and invariably players respond to that.

Look at the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte, Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson… all are known for being taskmasters, though all have hugely successful sides too.

Arsenal aren’t quite at that level yet but Arteta is working on it, and if the board continue to back him, there’s no reason why, with his skill set, the Gunners won’t be back to where they belong in due course.

Aubameyang may not have a future at the club now, if the examples of Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi are anything to go by.

It’s certainly refreshing too, to see a manager being handed all of the power rather than the agenda being set and driven by the playing staff.

This is a stake in the ground as far as Arsenal and Arteta is concerned. My way or the highway.

It won’t be a popular decision but the Spaniard deserves to have his judgment backed by everyone connected with the club.

As for Aubemeyang. Get with the programme or get out.