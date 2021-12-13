Things appear to be going from bad to worse for Tottenham Hotspur.

At the back end of November, the North Londoners, despite having travelled all the way to Burnley, had to concede that there was no way their Premier League fixture could go ahead because of a freak snowstorm on the day which threatened player and crowd safety.

With less than an hours notice the fixture was postponed.

Then a Covid outbreak hit the club, which meant that their fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion had to be similarly shelved.

To compound matters, the coronavirus issue has been so prevalent, that Spurs were unable to fulfil their last Europa Conference League game against Rennes, and it appears that UEFA have been unable to find a suitable date for that match to be played.

For all intents and purposes, the result of that match will need to be decided by a panel.

On Monday, The Telegraph reported that, far from getting better, the situation is actually getting worse.

One more first-team player has contracted the virus, with a fresh outbreak ripping through the club’s U23 squad.

The upshot of that is that the midweek fixture against Leicester City could also now be in jeopardy as Antonio Conte will be unable to pad his first-team squad out with any of the youngsters from the U23s.

Three games behind all of their Premier League opponents represents a real problem for the North Londoners, as there simply won’t be enough free weeks in which the Lilywhites are able to catch up.