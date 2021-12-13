There can’t be too many more players that are as infuriating as Ousmane Dembele.

The Barcelona wide man has all of the natural attributes to become one of the best players in European football, but his application leaves much to be desired.

His injury record for the Blaugranes is incredibly poor, meaning that whenever he does get a run in the team, he rarely scales the heights of which he is capable.

Take this Sunday’s match against Osasuna as the prime example.

The team from Pamplona hadn’t won in seven matches and were there for the taking, and yet Dembele produced another one of his below-par showings.

What was noticeable was that on the opposite wing, 19-year-old Ez Abde was everything that Dembele should’ve been.

Tenacious, willing and a player that did as much defensively as he did as an attacking outlet.

Getting on the score sheet for what looked like the winner until a late Chimy Avila equaliser, was a reward for his industry throughout.

It really did put Dembele’s contribution to shame, though it’s hardly a new phenomenon. For all of the Frenchman’s outrageous skill, he isn’t, and has never been, the right fit for the Catalan club.

Mundo Deportivo, cited by The Sun, noted earlier in December that Dembele’s agent has advised his client not to sign a new contract with Barca, as the likes of Manchester United are interested in his services.

Should Kingsley Coman not sign a new contract at @FCBayern, Ousmane Dembélé is an alternative Transfer #BayernInsider @Dembouz @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/8OtjN8eEi3 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 12, 2021

Bild’s Christian Falk also tweeted that if Kingsley Coman doesn’t sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, Dembele represents a viable option.

Frankly, Barca should snap their hands off, and save themselves a shed load of cash on wages in the process.