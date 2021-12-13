Exclusive: Borussia Monchengladbach attacker set to leave on loan

Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Conor Noss is set to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Noss, 20, joined Monchengladbach’s youth academy on a free transfer all the way back in 2009.

Despite featuring in nearly 100 matches for his club’s youth sides, Noss has made just one senior appearance and will now look to continue his development elsewhere.

Although the Irish-born number 10 has seen his first-team chances limited, there is still a lot of excitement surrounding the playmaker’s potential.

With his contract not set to expire until 2024, although likely to remain a permanent player, there is now a growing desire for the 20-year-old to leave on loan.

Ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told CaughtOffside that there are currently three top sides all vying for the player’s signature – Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, Swiss side FC Zurich and second-tier German side Schalke.

As things currently stand, AZ Alkmaar is viewed as the Irishman’s most likely destination as he is considered a perfect fit, both in terms of the position he operates, but also how his character will fit in with the rest of the squad.