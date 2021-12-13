The host of YouTube channel Football Daily Joe Thomlinson has made a gutsy prediction about West Ham United’s chances of winning the Europa League.

Speaking on one of the channels ‘SundayVibes’ episodes, Thomlison predicted that West Ham could in go as far as winning the tournament if they do just one thing in the January transfer window – sign a centre-back.

As quoted by thisisfutbol, he said: “West Ham have a really unique knack this season of, no matter who they playing, just being able to muddy the game up and press them in the right areas, and Moyes seems to be getting better production out of that frontline.

“I think if they can get a centre-back in January that is of the right level… they could win it (the Europa League).”

Thomlinson also mentioned the injuries that are currently causing West Ham a huge headache. Kurt Zouma’s torn hamstring and Angelo Ogbonna’s ACL injury will not be quick fixes.

So the best short-term solution for The Hammers might be, as Thomlinson has said, to buy, or loan, a centre-back in to either improve the current starting xi or to provide a good cover option for Craig Dawson or Issa Diop.

Should David Moyes identify a target he feels is compatible with his squad, following a large influx of investment from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, they should be in a position to buy them.

However, while West Ham’s form this year has been very good, seeing them lose just once in the Europa League group stage in a game that saw five academy players start the game, it is still a bold claim to make considering the pedigree of some of the opposition still in the tournament and those dropping down into it from the Champions League.

Courtesy of finishing first in their group West Ham have avoided a playoff with one of these Champions League teams, but will be likely to face one from the round of 16 onwards.

The most notable clubs to drop down are Borussia Dortmund and Spanish super club Barcelona, with both bringing huge names and quality to the competition.

It will be a dream for West Ham to play a team such as Barcelona in a competitive setting, having never done so ever before.