After what turned out to be a farcical Champions League draw, which had to be re-drawn after alleged complaints from some of the teams involved, UEFA attempted to pick up the pieces of a bad day with their draws for the Europa League and Europa Conference League competitions.

Thankfully both went without a hitch, and as with the two earlier draws of the day, the game’s governing body had an ex-player from the city where the competition’s final will be played to draw the away team’s balls.

As the Europa Conference League final will be held in Tirana, Albania, Lorik Cana was chosen on this occasion.

Sunderland fans should remember him, as well as followers of Lazio, Galatasaray and Paris Saint-Germain.

Leicester fans should be happy with being paired against Randers, and though they’re still in the draw, Tottenham might not get the chance to play against Rapid Vienna.

Although Spurs are third in their group behind Vitesse, their final group game against Rennes couldn’t be fulfilled because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

Antonio Conte’s side still technically need to win to qualify, but UEFA haven’t taken a decision on how they will award the official result of that game.

Therefore, they were drawn out as Tottenham/Vitesse, and both sides will await to hear what happens next from UEFA.

With these play-off games, the eight teams that finished second in their Europa Conference League groups will play the eight teams who finished third in their Europa League group.

Full Europa Conference League Play Off draw as follows:

Marseille vs Qarabag

PSV Eindhoven vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague

Midtjylland vs PAOK

Leicester vs Randers

Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt

Sparta Prague vs FK Partizan

Rapid Vienna vs Tottenham or Vitesse

Ties to be played across two legs, on February 17 and February 24.