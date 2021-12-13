Liverpool are once again on the charge in the Premier League and the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp getting the maximum out of his charges week in and week out.

Domestically, a fascinating battle is shaping up between the current top three in the English top-flight.

Chelsea have dipped just a little of late and that’s why they’ve dropped from the summit down into third.

The Blues remain just two points behind current leaders, Manchester City, and one shy of the Reds, both teams already in the groove and enjoying epic winning runs.

Liverpool were also imperious in the Champions League group stages, becoming the first English team in the competition to win all six matches.

MORE: Worrying AFCON update for Liverpool

That’s despite being in the same group as Porto, Atletico Madrid and Milan, a supposed ‘group of death.’

The Italian giants are just a point from the top of Serie A, currently trailing city rivals, Internazionale.

With one eye on a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it seems that they may actually be ready to raid Liverpool for their European hero.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Milan are taking a keen interest in Divock Origi.

The Belgian, despite proving himself to be a hugely important and influential member of the playing staff, can’t ever seem to get a start under Klopp unless there are injuries or suspensions.

More Stories / Latest News Potential new deal for Tottenham veteran shows North Londoners are still living in the past rather than moving forward under Conte Dembele’s performance for Barcelona at Osasuna should sound alarm bells for Man United and others West Ham still shopping in the bargain bin as they consider £10m bid for second-rate Liverpool star

At 26 years of age, the player really needs to be playing regularly, as he approaches what are generally considered to be a player’s peak years in the game.

It’s believed third-placed Atalanta are also keen, so there is no shortage if interest.

If Origi genuinely has his personal progression as one of his core values as a player, then he has to make the move or forever be considered a bit-part player under the German.