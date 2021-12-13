The January transfer window looks as though it could be a busy time for a number of clubs, with newly promoted Brentford no exception.

However, in Brentford’s case it could be more in the form of outgoings as they try to get some money for club captain Pontus Jansson before they lose him for nothing when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to The Guardian, the Sweden defender is courting interest from three Premier League clubs, with his strong performances in the league so far this season not going unnoticed by more established clubs.

The clubs in question are Leicester City, Everton and Newcastle United, all of whom are desperate for defensive reinforcements.

The two former clubs are keen to reinforce their defence, suffering with persistent injury issues this season, while Newcastle United are in a far more desperate situation, leaking goals like they’re going out of fashion and resulting in them having the leagues worst defensive record.

One of Jansson’s most desirable attributes that all three of the aforementioned clubs need is his durability.

The 30-year-old has played in every Premier League game this season for The Bees, missing just eight minutes of action when he was forced off with an injury against Wolves.

The Guardian’s report indicates that Brentford would want a big fee for him, but valued at just £4.5m by Transfermarkt, just how big of a fee will they want to allow him to move away?