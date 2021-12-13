Almost half way through the 2021/22 Premier League season, West Ham United are still flying high in fourth place.

David Moyes’ side continue to defy the odds and, with a little freshening up in the winter transfer market, there’s no reason why the Hammers can’t continue their good form well into the new year.

At present, they’re still in every competition too.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup for the first time in five years earlier this season as the East Londoners claimed a quarter final place, and the Europa League’s Round of 16 awaits when the competition resumes for them again in March.

Off the pitch things are looking just as healthy for the club, thanks to Czech billionaire, Daniel Kretinsky, buying 27% of the club, with a view to a full takeover in future, per The Guardian.

With all of that in mind, it appears odd that Moyes would still have to be shopping in the bargain basement when it comes to new signings.

Those players that are deemed not good enough for their own clubs but who, for some reason, are the answer to West Ham’s problems.

Such a small-minded mentality is arguably why the club haven’t had any real success, certainly in terms of silverware, since their FA Cup win in 1980.

On this occasion, it’s believed that they are looking at Liverpool’s Nat Phillips, a 24-year-old that only ever seems to get given a place in their back line if there are injuries or if the Reds have a game that means nothing.

The Sun note that the Hammers can’t afford other targets, naming Burnley’s James Tarkowski in their report, and though they’d prefer Phillips on loan, Liverpool are only willing to sell for around the £10m.

Two steps forward and one back… as always.