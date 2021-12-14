Frenkie De Jong’s dad has claimed that the Barcelona midfielder is happy where he is despite interest from Europe’s finest… and Manchester United.

Twenty-four-year-old De Jong is one of cash-strapped Barca’s most valuable assets and some huge clubs are said to be monitoring his situation keenly.

“The 5 top European clubs have all called,” John de Jong told AD.nl, before responding specifically to speculation that Old Trafford might be a possible destination for his boy.

“It’s often bad weather there. Of course it’s about football, but it does matter.

“Of course I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t see it happening any time soon. Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”

So United is a no-go because of the Manchester rain. But De Jong Snr did not name the other European clubs who have been in contact with Barca, although AD’s report suggests that Bayern Munich are one of his son’s admirers.