Frenkie De Jong’s dad has claimed that the Barcelona midfielder is happy where he is despite interest from Europe’s finest… and Manchester United.
Twenty-four-year-old De Jong is one of cash-strapped Barca’s most valuable assets and some huge clubs are said to be monitoring his situation keenly.
“The 5 top European clubs have all called,” John de Jong told AD.nl, before responding specifically to speculation that Old Trafford might be a possible destination for his boy.
“It’s often bad weather there. Of course it’s about football, but it does matter.
“Of course I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t see it happening any time soon. Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”
So United is a no-go because of the Manchester rain. But De Jong Snr did not name the other European clubs who have been in contact with Barca, although AD’s report suggests that Bayern Munich are one of his son’s admirers.
But a move away from Barcelona does not seem high on the agenda for the De Jongs, as Frenkie and his girlfriend Mikky Kiemeny, pictured below on holiday earlier this year with their dog “Jagger”, are very settled where they are, according to John.
He added: “They are having such a great time in Barcelona. Life is great there. I’m there often. Even now you are in the sun with 16 degrees.
“The city offers so much more beautiful than La Rambla. I sometimes sit there on a terrace before a game and I see hundreds of people with a shirt from Frenkie. Those Catalans are absolutely crazy about him. Then pinch my arm. Is this really true?”
De Jong has played 13 La Liga games this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.
He is under contract at the Nou Camp until 2026 after signing a six-year deal in 2020.
