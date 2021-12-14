“A real leader” – These Arsenal fans have decided who should replace Aubameyang as captain

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is no longer the club captain, but we don’t know who’s going to be replacing him.

The Gunners also stripped Granit Xhaka of the captain’s armband back in 2019, with Aubameyang initially doing well as his replacement, though it’s all gone sour recently.

It’s also worth pointing out that this is bound to be a difficult issue for manager Mikel Arteta, with there not being too many obvious candidates in this Arsenal squad who could step up and take over as the team’s leader on the pitch.

Still, many fans seem convinced there’s one man who looks a good fit for the job – Kieran Tierney.

The young Scotland international has shown his leadership qualities and professionalism during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and he makes sense as someone who could relish the chance to wear the armband.

We’ll have to wait and see what Arsenal decide, but for now, here’s the reaction on Twitter as loads of Gooners make their case for Tierney taking over from Aubameyang…

  1. These are obviously fans that havent considered that Tierney has a 55% injury ratio meaning hes only fit to play 45% of the time. Having sicknote is a terrible call.

    1. That is a concern, but who else is there? Would be a mistake to give it back to Xhaka. Too early for Smith Rowe, Saka, White…

