Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is no longer the club captain, but we don’t know who’s going to be replacing him.

The Gunners also stripped Granit Xhaka of the captain’s armband back in 2019, with Aubameyang initially doing well as his replacement, though it’s all gone sour recently.

It’s also worth pointing out that this is bound to be a difficult issue for manager Mikel Arteta, with there not being too many obvious candidates in this Arsenal squad who could step up and take over as the team’s leader on the pitch.

Still, many fans seem convinced there’s one man who looks a good fit for the job – Kieran Tierney.

The young Scotland international has shown his leadership qualities and professionalism during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and he makes sense as someone who could relish the chance to wear the armband.

We’ll have to wait and see what Arsenal decide, but for now, here’s the reaction on Twitter as loads of Gooners make their case for Tierney taking over from Aubameyang…

Kieron Tierney for the Arsenal captaincy, a real leader ??.. — Jack Harman (@Jack_Harman) December 14, 2021

Kieran Tierney without a doubt, deserves to be captain. Other options are Xhaka, Ramsdale and Odegaard but Tierney deserves to be the main captain for sure. Arteta has to get it right here. — ?? (@AfcNas) December 14, 2021

Kieran Tierney is my first and second choice to be Arsenal next captain . pic.twitter.com/h8J4smW3wH — SAMBi° (@afcsam48) December 14, 2021

Kieran Tierney. There is no one else in this conversation but we all know Arteta is obsessed with Xhaka so we know who’s getting it. https://t.co/FX63XhG9NY — JD (@JDxR17) December 14, 2021

Kieran Tierney, captain of Arsenal. I remember watching him up in Scotland when he was 19 and wanted him with us instantly. Will be great to see a tenacious leader as captain of our club — Link Up Arsenal (@LinkUpArsenal) December 14, 2021

Same here. Would give it to Tierney imo. Given leader who knows how to represent a club — ?????? (@TiernanRichmon1) December 14, 2021

Make it make sense. We can’t keep going like this ????

Get a proper leader for this job..

I want Tierney or Gabriel ? https://t.co/DGdKHzkp4Z — ?ehinde (@Khennyjoseph) December 14, 2021

Auba being stripped of the captaincy can’t come as much of a surprise now please, Arsenal, give the job to Kieran Tierney! — Arsenal Davey (@ArsenalDavey) December 14, 2021

Give Tierney the captaincy — Sam (@Gafre95) December 14, 2021