Aubameyang’s agent appears to aim dig at Arsenal following captaincy decision

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy today, and it looks like the player’s agent is not too impressed.

Aubameyang has been a top performer for the Gunners for many years now, and his superb performances as captain helped the club lift the FA Cup and Community Shield last year.

It seems the Gabon international’s agent is now making reference to this on Instagram with a few pictures showing his client’s success…

Aubameyang doesn’t necessarily seem the ideal choice as captain, however, after suffering a major dip in form this season.

The 32-year-old has not only played badly, but has also looked disinterested at times, and it could be that Mikel Arteta will be vindicated by this decision to make a change.

It’s a big call, however, and could backfire quite easily, especially as there’s no obvious contender to replace Aubameyang as skipper in this squad.

More Stories / Latest News
“Shameful decision by Arteta” – Piers Morgan slams “disgusting” treatment of Arsenal star Aubameyang
“A real leader” – These Arsenal fans have decided who should replace Aubameyang as captain
“Deal could be struck in coming weeks” – Aubameyang tipped for transfer to Euro giants after losing Arsenal captaincy

Many Arsenal fans on Twitter seem to be rallying behind left-back Kieran Tierney as the ideal choice, but we’re yet to hear from Arteta on who could be wearing the armband next.

Granit Xhaka was also stripped of the captaincy by Arsenal in 2019, while a little further back, Arsene Wenger also took the armband off William Gallas and gave it to Cesc Fabregas in 2008.

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.