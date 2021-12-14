Arsenal legend names major problem for Arteta that won’t be easy to solve in the transfer market

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has stated that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should no longer be the club captain.

In what could be a major headache for Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, Merson has suggested that Aubameyang should be stripped of the armband after his recent disciplinary problems, though he also pointed out that this could end up being a complicated situation to deal with, as there probably won’t be a long queue of clubs chasing the out-of-form forward at the age of 32.

Aubameyang was a star player for Arsenal for a number of years and signed a new contract at the start of last season, though his form quickly went downhill from there.

It now seems increasingly unlikely that we’ll see the Gabon international get back to his best any time soon, and Merson is right that he probably isn’t the man to be leading the side anymore.

Discussing this complex dilemma in his column for Sky Sports, the pundit said: “He wouldn’t be the captain if I was manager. Absolutely no chance. Once, yes. Twice, no. It’s an honour to be captain of Arsenal and for me, something’s got to change now.

“Somebody else has got to be the captain of Arsenal.

“I didn’t really get it in the first place if I’m being honest. But it does show you that he sets an example, and the youngsters look up to him. That’s why he was made captain.

“If you are the manager, of course you’d be disappointed. He’s been made captain of Arsenal Football Club. It’s a big thing and not just a run-of-the-mill thing. And with all the promising young kids at the club, he needs to set the example.”

He added: “This is not going to be a problem for Aubameyang because he’s got an unbelievable contract at the club.

“However, it’s a major problem for Arsenal. Who’s going to take him on those wages? Absolutely nobody in the whole wide world. And there’s his age too. If he was 27, they’d be queuing up around the corner for him, but not now at the age of 32.

“It’s a big problem for Arsenal and Arteta.”