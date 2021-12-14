Arsenal bolster their scouting department with appointments focusing on Germany and France

Arsenal have reportedly added two exciting names to their list of scouts as they focus on identifying the best talent from Germany and France in particular.

According to a report from football.london, the Gunners have just brought in Florian Bluchel from Bayern Munich to focus on scouring the Bundesliga for talent, while Romain Poirot arrives to take a look at French football following spells with Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal fans will hope this can work out well for the club, with major changes taking place at the Emirates Stadium in the summer as much of the previous scouting team was dismantled.

Francis Cagigao was one of the biggest names to move on, despite discovering talents like Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin during his time at Arsenal.

Still, Bluchel and Poirot look like shrewd appointments by the north London giants, with the club’s recruitment clearly still needing some work.

Recent big-name signings like Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey haven’t quite worked out, though the club seem to have had some success with the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, who came in this summer.

Many of Europe’s most exciting young players are based in Germany and France, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal’s new scouts can help them bring through the next generation of superstars at the Emirates Stadium.