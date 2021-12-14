Aubameyang replacement? Balogun video highlights give Arsenal boss Arteta something to think about

Arsenal wonderkid Folarin Balogun has continued to impress at youth level, suggesting it’s becoming too easy for him.

This was the view recently put out there by his England Under-21 coach Lee Carsley, who sent a thinly-veiled message to Arsenal that they should send the 20-year-old out on loan.

Arsenal fans, however, would surely rather see Balogun get more of a chance in their first-team, with Mikel Arteta now in need of another option up front as it’s hard to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting back into the starting XI any time soon.

See below for these highlights that have got Arsenal fans excited about Balogun…

Will we see Arteta take more of a gamble on the youngster now? Or are we just more likely to see more playing time for the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah?

AFC have lost talented young players in the past, so would be wise not to make a Serge Gnabry-esque error here.

