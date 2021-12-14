Celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has weighed in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang losing the captain’s armband today.

The Gunners announced earlier this morning that the Gabon international will no longer be the skipper of the side, and won’t be involved for the upcoming game against West Ham either.

Many Arsenal fans are now calling for Kieran Tierney to replace Aubameyang as captain, but Morgan is clearly not at all impressed with how Mikel Arteta has handled this situation.

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken pundit said that this was shameful by the Spanish tactician, stating that this was done in response to Aubameyang helping his sick mother…

Shameful decision by Arteta. What a disgusting way to treat a man who went – with the club’s full knowledge & permission – to help his sick mother. https://t.co/YOJtXJlbqH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 14, 2021

We don’t have that clear an idea at the moment if this is indeed what has sparked the row, but it will be interesting to see if more details emerge.

This isn’t ideal press for Arsenal, however, who these days often seem to make headlines for drama like this rather than for what they’re doing on the football pitch.

Remarkably, this is the second time in two years that an Arsenal captain has had the armband removed, with Granit Xhaka also facing this fate after clashing with the fans at the Emirates Stadium in 2019.

Going further back, William Gallas also lost the Arsenal captaincy in 2008, with Cesc Fabregas taking over from the Frenchman on that occasion.