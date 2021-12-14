Another Arsenal captain stripped of the armband for the second time in just two years

Arsenal have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be their captain following a disciplinary breach.

The Gabon international has been Arsenal skipper since 2019, when Granit Xhaka had the armband removed following an outburst at the Emirates Stadium fans after a game against Crystal Palace.

The chaos continues at Arsenal as another of their captains now sees that important role taken away, as confirmed by the Gunners in a statement on their official site today.

Arsenal’s statement read:

“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday’s match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Aubameyang has been a star player for Arsenal, but this latest development is a real worry as it comes amid a general loss of form.

The 32-year-old just doesn’t seem to be in a good place at the moment, and it’s hard to see how he’ll come back from this latest disappointment.

It’s also not at all obvious who could replace Aubameyang as captain, as much of Mikel Arteta’s squad is full of inconsistent young players who don’t look like natural leaders.

Arsenal have not yet commented on who could be the next captain, but one imagines Kieran Tierney might be the best option.