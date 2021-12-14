It’s that time of year when, after all of the Ballon d’Or shenanigans, the FIFPRO World XIs is named.

As with the individual awards, the list of players is very subjective, and there are cogent arguments for some players to be assured of their place within the XI.

With others, eyebrows will be almost certainly be raised, and that’ll lead to much debate, whether healthy or otherwise, as to the relative merits and claims of those who have made the cut.

The final XIs will be confirmed on the 17th, but the 23-person shortlists were named earlier today.

Chelsea were well represented with nine players shortlisted for the men’s and women’s XIs.

The nine Blues players shortlisted are; Edouard Mendy, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Romelu Lukaku in the men’s team, as well as Ann-Katrin Berger, Millie Bright, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder and captain Magdalena Eriksson from the women’s team.

Chelsea reached both the Men’s and Women’s Champions League finals last season, with the girls losing 4-0 to Barcelona and the boys beating Manchester City.

Talking of European finalists, England only have one player on the men’s shortlist.

Incredibly, Liverpool’s attacking right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is the only Englishman in the men’s squad, but that is far from the only surprise.

Mo Salah had a legitimate claim to be the Ballon d’Or, though he missed out. Furthermore, and arguably a worse decision, the Egyptian King hasn’t even made the final 23-man shortlist for FIFPRO World XI.

Men’s World XI Shortlist as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich/Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Dani Alves (Sao Paulo/Barcelona), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Jorginho (Chelsea), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Manchester United), Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/Chelsea), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

?? Here are the 23 nominees for the 2021 Men’s FIFA FIFPRO #World11! The winners will be announced on 17.01.2022. By the players, for the players.@FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/6lBPAoXlNO — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 14, 2021