Everton have really not had a fair share of the luck since September, and once again they find themselves on the receiving end of another set of brutal injuries.

The Athletic are reporting that Everton have suffered a triple injury setback ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge to face title challengers Chelsea on Thursday.

The three in question are star man Richarlison, winger Andros Townsend, and club captain Seamus Coleman.

Richarlison and Townsend are certainties to miss the game on Thursday, while Coleman is just a doubt for the game after being diagnosed with bone bruising and soft tissue damage in The Toffees 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Similarly, Richarlison and Townsend’s injuries can also be pinpointed to the Palace game.

Most worryingly, 24-year-old Richarlison looks set to be sidelined for “a number of weeks,” after tests revealed a tear in his calf. Richarlison was visibly angry at being substituted during the game with more than half an hour to go, but had Rafael Benitez kept him on the injury could have been aggravated further.

Meanwhile, Townsend’s injury is said to be down to a collision with an opposing player that caused a small fracture in his foot. The former Crystal Palace and Newcastle man is set to see a specialist later this week.

These injuries add more fitness pressure to an already depleted Everton squad, with frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin and defender Yerry Mina still sidelined.

It may also prompt a return for Lucas Digne, who has been dropped from The Toffee’s squad after falling out with Benitez over tactics and Digne’s role in the team.

Regardless, Everton have been below par this year, and find themselves sitting in 14th place with five wins all season, with just one of those coming in the last 10 games