Manchester United have reportedly identified their preferred transfer target to replace Paul Pogba.

After an extensive search and analysis conducted by recruitment staff at Old Trafford, it seems Man Utd have settled on versatile Marseille star Boubacar Kamara as the ideal signing for that role, according to Fichajes.

Kamara has impressed in Ligue 1, showing the ability to play either as a defensive midfielder or as a centre-back, but it seems he’d likely take a place in Pogba’s role in midfield at United.

It would be interesting to see how the 22-year-old got on in the Premier League, but he certainly seems like he has what it takes to make the step up to a more competitive league and a bigger club overall.

United fans may be disappointed to lose Pogba, however, with Fichajes suggesting it’s looking increasingly likely he’ll be moving on at the end of his contract next summer.

The France international surely won’t be short of suitors, even if he’s never quite lived up to his true potential in his five years in England.

It’s intriguing that United’s recruitment team was drawn to Kamara, as he’s perhaps not the biggest name that some fans would’ve had in mind to replace someone like Pogba.

Still, sometimes signings like that are what’s needed, with the Red Devils often punished for opting for big names over players who’d fit their system and represent better value for money.