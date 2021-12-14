Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Everton left-back Lucas Digne to fill in for the injured Ben Chilwell.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Blues could be ready to raid their Premier League rivals for Digne, who would initially join on loan before making his move permanent for around €25million.

Digne has shone during his time at Goodison Park, showing that he can be a top performer at Premier League level, and maybe big-six material too.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince the Toffees to sell the Frenchman, who could undoubtedly be ideal to help fill in for Chilwell if he is out for the long-term.

The west London giants also have Marcos Alonso at Stamford Bridge, but he’s not been the most reliable or consistent performer in recent times.

In truth, even Chilwell hasn’t really looked that convincing as the club’s first choice left-back, and his repeated fitness issues could mean it’s wise to look at someone like Digne.

Even if CFC invested a lot of money in Chilwell, it might be becoming apparent that it’s worth looking at other options to challenge for that position in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Everton are not having the best season under Rafael Benitez, so it might be that a player like Digne would be tempted to consider other options ahead of the January transfer window.