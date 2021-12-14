Manchester United are reportedly the latest club to show a strong interest in a potential transfer deal for Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Red Devils look to be up against two of their main rivals in the race for Diaz’s signature, with both Liverpool and Manchester City also known to be admirers of the Colombia international.

Still, reports in Spain suggest Man Utd are set to step up their efforts to beat Liverpool and City to the signing of Diaz by lining up a bid of around £68million for the player.

It’s claimed that Porto have now cleared Diaz to leave the club as they need to make money from player sales after their early Champions League elimination.

The Portuguese giants failed to get out of a difficult group that also contained Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, and it’s now going to be harder for them to keep their best players.

This looks to have given Diaz the green light to move on to a bigger club, and United look to be in a strong position.

New manager Ralf Rangnick will no doubt want to strengthen his squad at Old Trafford, and Diaz could be an important addition to the team’s attacking options.

Both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial’s futures are in serious doubt right now, and Diaz could be a major upgrade on these two out-of-favour wide-men.