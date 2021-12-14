Manchester United reportedly face a major transfer headache as Edinson Cavani’s future is cast into further doubt.

The Uruguay international has not been as much of a regular in the Man Utd line up so far this season, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if that led to him looking for a move elsewhere.

At the same time, however, the Red Devils could probably still do with having an experienced backup option like Cavani in their squad over the course of a long and challenging season.

United fans will therefore not be too pleased to hear Cavani’s agent talking up the prospect of listening to offers to leave Old Trafford.

When asked about Cavani’s situation and a possible move to Brazil, the former Paris Saint-Germain striker’s representative was quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying: “We have to wait a bit, we will see what possibilities exist.

“Obviously, if any team from Brazil comes up with a good project, we can always listen. I have an obligation to send all options to Cavani.”

Cavani scored 17 goals in all competitions for MUFC last season and has become a real fan-favourite at the club, though it’s understandable that at this stage in his career he’ll want to ensure he’s playing as often as possible.

The 34-year-old could do well to try ending his career in South America, where he can perhaps enjoy playing at a slightly less competitive level whilst also being closer to family.

It’s an issue for United, however, as they have occasionally lacked goals up front and might find it hard to replace a seasoned pro like Cavani.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be turning 37 soon and surely can’t keep playing week in, week out for much longer, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood still don’t really look like being prolific enough to give this team the number of goals they really need up front.