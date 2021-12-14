Wherever Pep Guardiola has managed, he has always overseen teams that have been entertaining and have scored goals.

From the very beginning of his coaching of senior teams with Barcelona in 2008, through to his years at Bayern Munich and then to his current employment at Manchester City, all three have been a joy to watch.

It seems that the Catalan will always have to put up with the jealousy from elsewhere, simply because when his teams are in the groove, there’s simply nobody better.

The positions his players take up, the passing carousels that they routinely work up and down the pitch… it’s often like watching Garry Kasparov working his next chess opponent out, only on the biggest chess board you can imagine.

There aren’t many who have managed to check-mate Pep either, such has been his managerial dominance over the last 13 years.

Who can forget the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley. Surely the purest example there will ever be of what Pep’s philosophy is all about.

On that night, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United were completely dismantled by a Barcelona side that were absolutely at the top of their game.

There have been plenty of other highlights to admire throughout of course, but Man City scoring 500 Premier League goals in just over 200 games surely has to rank as one of his greatest achievements.

When Phil Foden opened the scoring for City on Tuesday night against Leeds United, in a game that ended up being a 7-0 rout, it was the 500th goal the team had scored under Pep’s watch.

No wonder their fans took to social media to celebrate the milestone. Although a word to the wise to the author of the first Tweet… Sir Alex Ferguson still leads Manchester City by 13 Premier League titles to 5.

