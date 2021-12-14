Manchester United forced to postpone Brentford game due to Covid outbreak as PL cases soar

Manchester United have been forced to postpone their game away to Brentford this evening due to a major Covid outbreak in their squad.

The Red Devils are the latest club to be hit by these problems, with Tottenham also recently recording high numbers of cases and cancelling a Europa Conference League match with Rennes as a result.

According to BBC Sport, Man Utd have now shut down operations in order to avoid further spread of the virus, meaning their game that had been scheduled this evening will have to be moved to a later date.

It is not yet clear which players or staff have been affected, but this comes as the Premier League confirmed a record-high number of coronavirus cases this week.

42 players and coaches were said to have tested positive, with the current situation really looking like causing chaos to the football season once again.

It has not been confirmed how high vaccination rates are within players at Premier League clubs, and it may be that extra precautions will be needed if enough players are not taking up the jab.

Not many players have spoken out about the vaccine, while managers have always insisted it will be a personal choice, though Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah recently spoke out very positively about it.

“Yes I have [had the vaccine]. These are doctors and people of medicine for a long time, they’re working and studying for years,” Salah said.

“If I said that this [vaccination] is wrong, I’ll be like anyone in the street [telling me] to pass this ball here instead of there.

“[Doctors] said so and the WHO [World Health Organisation] said so, so we need to follow them. This is my point of view.”