Premier League finds record number of Covid cases after latest round of testing

Premier League clubs have found 42 cases of Covid-19 in their latest round of testing – the highest ever recorded in a single seven-day period.

This worrying development comes amid growing cases in the country overall, with Tottenham recently seeing high cases in their squad, which led to a Europa Conference League game with Rennes needing to be called off.

Manchester United now also seem to be struggling with coronavirus as well, with their Tuesday evening match against Brentford also postponed.

Official figures state that between the 6th and the 12th of December, 3,805 players and club staff were tested for Covid, with 42 coming back positive.

Overall, these are low numbers out of such a high number of tests, but it’s also alarming given that we’ve seen so many times now just how quickly the virus can spread.

One has to hope that football clubs can have extra safety measures in place during training and so on in order to prevent more players contracting the illness.

It’s been a huge relief to have football back for so much of the pandemic, and even better with stadiums full of fans again this season.

It would be a real shame to see that change again, so it’s clear this current situation will need close monitoring in order to avoid more potential chaos in the footballing calendar.