Liverpool ready to make improved transfer bid for forward due to Salah & Mane fears

Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch an improved transfer bid for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

The Reds were supposedly keen to sign the young Brazilian for around €60million in the summer, but could now try again with an improved offer of more like €80m, according to El Nacional.

The report claims that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of Rodrygo, and is eager to strengthen up front as he prepares to lose star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah and Mane have been hugely important players for Liverpool for the last few years, and it could be close to impossible to replace them in what is sure to be a difficult period for the club.

Klopp also has the likes of Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi to choose from up front, but Roberto Firmino is another concern due to recent injury troubles.

It’s not often we see Liverpool splash the cash like this, but it perhaps makes sense that these transfer rumours involving Rodrygo are emerging now.

LFC are very much in this season’s title race, but it’s sure to be a close-run thing as both Manchester City and Chelsea also look very strong.

It’s therefore crucial that Liverpool can remain competitive while both Salah and Mane are away, with a few bad results in this busy period enough to prove decisive by the end of the campaign.

Rodrygo is an exciting young talent who could flourish with more playing time, so Liverpool fans will surely be hoping Klopp gets the chance to work with this highly-rated 20-year-old.