Manchester United have reportedly entered the running for the transfer of Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international has been a solid performer for the Blues but is now nearing the end of his contract and has a long list of suitors in for him.

According to the latest from Sky Germany, Man Utd are one new name joining the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the race for Rudiger’s signature.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can convince Rudiger, who would surely be better off staying at Chelsea if he does remain in England.

The west London giants won the Champions League last season and are major title contenders this year, whereas United remain a work-in-progress and still some way from becoming the force they were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Of course, a signing like Rudiger would help United there, with the club surely in need of new defenders after the unconvincing form of Harry Maguire for much of this season, while Raphael Varane has struggled to stay fit.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick made it clear just how highly he rated Rudiger and what a blow this could be to Chelsea as he looks increasingly unlikely to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a massive blow to Chelsea,” Chadwick said. “The last 12 months Rudiger has been exceptional.

“He’s made that starting place his own and been Chelsea’s best defender. He’s one of those players that the Chelsea fans love and opposition fans love to hate. He’s a really aggressive player, but we’ve also seen with Tuchel’s tactics this season, when he plays in a back three, he has great ability to carry the ball forward, and it’s given them a new dimension.”