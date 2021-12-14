Why Sergio Aguero is one of Barcelona’s worst ever signings

On Wednesday it’s expected that Barcelona’s Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero will announce his retirement from professional football.

The club announced via their official website that a press conference would take place at midday CET, and Aguero would be accompanied by club president Joan Laporta.

It will likely bring to an end one of the shortest known Barca careers for an elite player in their history, and not a particularly good one at that.

Arguably signed to play alongside compatriot Lionel Messi, Aguero was unable to replicate his international partnership at club level once it was clear that Barca’s financial situation was so bad that Messi would have to be let go.

With Martin Braithwaite as the striking option, Aguero’s hire was certainly necessary, so a calf injury which kept him out for 10 weeks was untimely at best.

Nine matches were missed in all competitions per transfermarkt, and it wasn’t until the game against Valencia on October 17 when he made his long-awaited debut, with a cursory three-minute appearance.

Fifteen minutes against Dinamo Kyiv was followed by 16 minutes against Real Madrid, where he scored his one and only goal for the Catalan club.

A full game against Rayo Vallecano was his only 90 minutes for the club, and then followed 41 minutes against Alaves where he appeared to develop the heart issue that threatens his livelihood.

With a total of 165 minutes played across those games, it’s turned out to be a staggeringly poor transfer, that even surpasses the likes of Miralem Pjanic.

He’d have to go some to beat Douglas, however…