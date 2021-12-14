Sergio Aguero to announce retirement after suffering health problems

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is reportedly set to officially announce his retirement from football on Wednesday this week, according to Guillem Balague.

The legendary Argentine forward has only been at Barcelona for a few months following his summer transfer from Manchester City, but has recently suffered health problems after experiencing chest pains during a match.

As a result, Aguero has not played much football with Barca, and it now sadly seems like his great career is set to come to a premature end.

Aguero spent many years at Man City, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer and lifting four Premier League titles in the process, establishing himself as one of the great Premier League forwards in the competition’s history.

Now, however, it seems the 33-year-old has decided he cannot risk playing on for any longer after recently being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia – an irregular heartbeat.

This is another high-profile incident of this nature, with Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest whilst in action for Denmark at Euro 2020.

It’s worrying to see relatively young footballers suffering health problems of this nature, with questions surely needing to be asked of the increasingly intense fixture schedules.

It seems like the footballing calendar gets more demanding all the time, with more competitions and shorter breaks surely likely to lead to exhaustion for even the finest athletes.