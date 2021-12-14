Tottenham urged to sell £100,000-a-week fallen star in deal that “would work well for all parties”

It’s been clear for a while now that Dele Alli hasn’t had a future at Tottenham Hotspur, though Dani Levy in his infinite wisdom decided that the club’s purpose would be better served by letting the player rot on the bench.

Now it’s understood that Antonio Conte has no intention of bringing the England midfielder back into the fold and he would be much better off in looking for employment elsewhere.

One club where he’d arguably slot right in as Newcastle United, though he would seriously need to up his work-rate under Eddie Howe.

If he’s deemed too lazy for the North Londoners, he’ll be sure to get a rude awakening under Howe who is believed to demand 100 percent from his playing staff as a bare minimum requirement.

talkSPORT’s Darren Bent believes Alli could resurrect his career in the North East, and it’s hard to disagree if the player has his head screwed on right.

“I think he needs to go anywhere where he’s going to play football. I think Newcastle – they need players,” Bent said in a rant you can watch below.

“There’s a player still in there. He’s fallen by the wayside, certainly from those first two seasons where he won back-to-back Young Player of the Year (awards).

“He was absolutely sensational. He’s lost his way a little bit. But I think if he went to Newcastle, focused on football and got himself back playing again, that’s the most important thing. I think that would work well for all parties.

“He is a good player. Get him to Newcastle.”

Alli would likely become one of Newcastle’s highest-earners if they were to move for him in January.

The England international signed his current Spurs deal in 2018 and The Times reported back then that it was worth up to £100,000 per week.