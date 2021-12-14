Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the transfer of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, with some reports even stating the deal is “all done”.

The England international was strongly linked with Manchester United during the summer and looked to be quite close to completing a move to Old Trafford as he looked for a return to the Premier League.

However, it didn’t work out, and Trippier has continued to be linked with a move back to England since then, with Newcastle seemingly in pole position to clinch the move.

A report from Football Insights claims that the former Tottenham man’s move to St James’ Park is basically done, with what should be a superb first signing for the new era under their wealthy new owners.

Trippier has shone in La Liga, and continues to be a key player for the England national team, having helped Gareth Southgate’s side reach the final of Euro 2020 in the summer.

NUFC fans will no doubt be keen for more signings to follow this one, but it’s a very solid start as Eddie Howe looks to put a new-look squad together.

Some Man Utd fans may well be disappointed if they miss out on this signing, with Trippier surely an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.