Leeds United are being utterly embarrassed tonight. That being said the way Manchester City are playing they could have done this to absolutely anyone.

And while Riyad Mahrez’s goal that made it 4-0 shortly after half time could be deemed to be a tad fortunate considering the deflection the Algerian’s strike took before going in the bottom corner, no one could deny the Kevin De Bruyne rocket that nearly took the net off to make it 5-0.

The fourth goal was made after Mahrez cut inside from the right side and shot towards goal to conclude some lovely build up play that took City laterally across the pitch.

De Bruyne’s screamer however, was far more simple.

With half-time substitute Ilkay Gundogan picking up the ball in the left half-space, he then played it inside towards a marauding De Bruyne.

The Belgian playmaker then lined up his shot and rocketed his boot through the ball and straight down the middle of the goal. The ball being struck with such velocity that Illan Meslier was left with no chance of saving the shot.

Leeds have never lost by more than five goals, but with the way the hosts are playing tonight it looks all but certain that record will be broken.

Send it, Kevin De Bruyne! ? Sensational strike from Manchester City's Belgian maestro!

