Jack Grealish has come under some big pressure in recent weeks for Manchester City. So his goal this evening is sure to ease the pressure on him. 

Grealish was on the receiving end of an inviting cross from Algerian Riyad Mahrez, who found himself in an acre of space on the right hand side of the Leeds United penalty area.

Former Aston Villa man Grealish only had to glance his header home and beyond Illan Meslier to double the hosts lead.

Pre-game Pep Guardiola said he was wary about Leeds creativity, but today they have showed no signs of that and are not even close to City’s quality today.

You can watch the full video below.

