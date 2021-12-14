Ralf Rangnick has a job on his hands to get Manchester United back to the Premier League promised land.

Given his track record, it’s arguable that the job isn’t beyond him, but it will take time.

He’ll need buy-in and every first-team player dancing to his tune too. No easy task when some members of the playing staff are walking around with the weight of the world on their shoulders.

Those players who, for want of a better term, decide when they want to turn it on or not.

Anthony Martial burst onto the scene at Old Trafford with a debut goal, and there have been flashes of brilliance throughout his time with the Red Devils.

That is all they’ve been, however. Flashes.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan was exactly right when he said that the Frenchman is “a player with all the ability but a heart the size of a pea.”

Eight goals in all competitions in the last season and a half, per transfermarkt, tells its own story, and is a good enough reason for Rangnick to free up another place in United’s attack.