Aston Villa have been given a new lease of life under new boss Steven Gerrard, and one of the biggest profiters from this has been Jacob Ramsey.

Ramsey, who is making his 50th senior career appearance tonight, celebrated the milestone in some style, scoring just his second goal for the Aston Villa first team.

The Villan’s academy graduate picked up the ball on the halfway line and carried it forwards.

Norwich allowed him to continue running into the penalty area before he smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

You can watch the full video below.

That is a special run from Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey! ? He puts his head down and just goes! A burst from midfield that his manager would have been proud of! ? pic.twitter.com/Asjajh1J5N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport