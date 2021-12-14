Manchester City are in complete cruise control against Leeds United, the game very much looking like a training drill at times.

Kevin De Bruyne got himself back among the goals after Phil Foden and Jack Grealish put the hosts two ahead.

De Bruyne was played in behind the Leeds defence by Rodri and when finding himself with an entire goal to aim at he coolly slotted away City’s third goal of the game.

Considering Pep Guardiola was wary of Leeds United’s creative ability before the game, he must be somewhat disappointed at how little resistance is being offered by his former mentor’s side.

Pictures courtesy ESPN VIVO