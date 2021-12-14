Manchester City have now scored seven, yes seven goals against Leeds United. And while City scoring seven is not shocking, the stature of the opponent makes it a historic match.

While tonight will no doubt be remembered for Kevin De Bruyne’s scorching effort and overall midfield masterclass, with special mention to Rodri while he was on the pitch, John Stones and Nathan Ake also got themselves in on the act.

The England defender made it 6-0 to the home side despite Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier initially making a brace of brilliant saves to stop a record breaking goal from entering the net.

However, Stones forced the ball over the line at the second time of asking (Aymeric Laporte got the trio of shots started), smashing the ball into the roof of the net for City’s sixth.

This goal broke an unwanted record for Leeds, with their previous record of losing a Premier League game being a 5-0 defeat, this now elevated that up to six.

That was before Dutchman Nathan Ake added a seventh to City’s tally, heading the ball into the far corner of the goal after rising terrifically for a header from a corner.

You can watch the full videos below.

Pictures courtesy of NBCSN.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN VIVO.