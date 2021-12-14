Phil Foden has opened the goalscoring in the Manchester City versus Leeds United game, after Leeds were caught on the ball high up the pitch.

Man City defensive midfielder put in the hard yards to help his team score their first goal of the game.

The Spaniard pressed Stuart Dallas and managed to dispossess him. But the ball ricocheted towards Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal.

Meslier then came out to smother the ball under Rodri’s pressure, but once again the ball fell away from Leeds players before it found Foden outside the area.

The English prodigy then fired a shot beyond Meslier and despite a defender getting a foot on the ball, it still went in past him.

City are yet to lose a game this season when they go behind, winning all 12 games they have gone ahead in so far.

With the score now 2-0 it looks like that run will continue tonight as well.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN VIVO