Newcastle United are reportedly ready to launch a big bid for the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as the race for his signature hots up.

The Serbia international has been on fire in Serie A this season, and could be a superb addition to almost any top club in Europe, even if he’s unlikely to come cheap.

So far, Vlahovic has mainly been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as Fiorentina’s Serie A rivals Juventus.

However, now a report from Don Balon claims that Newcastle are ready to try an ambitious move for the 21-year-old, with the Magpies ready to use their new-found wealth to their advantage.

Newcastle are supposedly lining up a bid of around €80million for Vlahovic, which would be more than anyone else has been willing to offer.

It will be interesting to see, however, if this report will spark other clubs like United and City into action, as they can surely compete with that kind of money if they want to.

City urgently need a new signing up front after losing Sergio Aguero in the summer and missing out on Harry Kane.

United, meanwhile, would surely benefit from bringing in a young forward like Vlahovic to eventually replace ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.