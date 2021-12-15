Tottenham are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore after coming close to signing him in the summer.

Traore was targeted by former Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who had worked with him at Wolves, but it seems new boss Antonio Conte is also keen on bringing the wide-man to north London.

The Spain international has shone in the Premier League and looks like he could be ready to try his luck at a bigger club at some point in the near future.

The likes of Liverpool and Traore’s former club Barcelona have also been credited with an interest with him in recent times, but it now seems that Tottenham are leading the chase for his signature.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Traore remains very much part of Spurs’ transfer plans for the upcoming January transfer window.

There has been the sense for some time now that Traore could leave Molineux for the right price, so it will be interesting to see if Spurs can come up with a good enough offer.

Conte would surely benefit from having a bit more pace and spark in his attack after a challenging first half of the season for THFC.