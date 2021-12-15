Sergio Aguero in tears as he announces Barcelona departure and retirement for health reasons

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has held a press conference today to announce his retirement from football due to a heart condition.

The Argentine is one of the finest forwards of his generation, but has decided to end his career early on the advice of his doctors.

Aguero only joined Barcelona in the summer, but has barely featured for the Catalan giants, partly due to injuries, and now because of his health problems as well.

It’s clearly been difficult for Aguero to come to this decision, as he looked very emotional in his farewell press conference today.

See below for a video of Aguero making his announcement…

“My health comes first. Medical staff have told me it’s best to stop playing and so I’m now leaving Barcelona and retiring from professional football,” the 33-year-old said.

He added: “I don’t know what awaits me now, but I know I have a lot of people that love me. Grateful to all of my clubs and the beautiful moments I’ve experienced will always stay with me.”

Aguero’s former manager Pep Guardiola was also present in the crowd to watch Aguero’s announcement, with the former City striker barely able to hold back the tears.

There’s no question Aguero will be fondly remembered for a legendary career in the Premier League, with his incredible scoring record for City earning him the respect of football fans all over the world.

It’s a sad day for football that we won’t get to see Aguero play for a bit longer, with Barcelona fans likely to be disappointed that this promising signing didn’t work out.