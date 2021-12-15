Arsenal identify two ambitious transfer targets up front amid Aubameyang struggles

Arsenal have reportedly identified two big-name transfer targets to strengthen up front amid the ongoing chaos surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners look like they could do with making a change up front, with Aubameyang struggling for form and also losing the captain’s armband after a disciplinary issue.

It seems like it’s time for Arsenal to build around a new centre-forward, and Eurosport suggest that they’re showing a strong interest in Fiorentina front-man Dusan Vlahovic.

The report also mentions Arsenal’s interest in Alexander Isak, who is another hugely promising young striker, though there’s more detail on the pursuit of Vlahovic.

The issue with targeting the Serbia international, however, is that it seems he’s currently focused on staying with Fiorentina in order to try to win the Golden Boot in Serie A.

The report adds that Vlahovic would then want a move to a club with genuine ambitions in the Champions League – a competition Arsenal haven’t even been in for the last few years, let alone looking like being one of the contenders to win it.

Vlahovic’s immense recent form surely means he could have the pick of almost any team in the world, so it’s highly ambitious of Arsenal to try to convince him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Isak’s form for Real Sociedad has also been very promising, though, so the young Sweden international would undoubtedly be a very acceptable Plan B option for Mikel Arteta.