Arsenal vs. West Ham confirmed lineups: Aubameyang dropped but Martinelli starts

Arsenal and West Ham United are currently preparing to go head-to-head in Wednesday night’s blockbuster Premier League tie.

The London derby, which will be contested at the Gunners’ Emirates Stadium, will see Mikel Arteta and David Moyes collide in a top-six encounter.

Arsenal, who currently sit in sixth spot, will be desperate to pick up back-to-back victories after thumping Southampton 3-0 last time out.

However, despite being in decent goalscoring form, Arteta has recently seen his pre-match preparations suffer a blow after the club was left with no choice but to strip striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang of his captaincy following yet another disciplinary breach.

MORE: Man United in crisis as club rocked by 19 positive COVID-19 cases

Elsewhere, the Hammers, led by Moyes, are in impressive form and after taking five points from their last three league games, remain firmly positioned in fourth spot in the table.

Ahead of what is expected to be a thoroughly intriguing encounter in the country’s capital, both sides have named their starting 11s.

? #ARSWHU team news ? ? We’re unchanged from the team that beat Southampton at Emirates Stadium on Saturday — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 15, 2021